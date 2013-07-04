Revealing Vajra Announces Its Newest All-Inclusive Yoga Retreat in Ibiza

Berchem, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Revealing Vajra, the yoga retreat travel company that specializes in organizing amazing yoga retreats, announced its newest all inclusive yoga retreat in Ibiza. Unlike most other yoga retreats that charge travelers for ‘extra’ items like massages or excursions, Revealing Vajra includes all accommodations, meals, classes, workshops and tours in the price of their trips. The organizers meticulously plan all aspects of the retreat so travelers can truly focus on restoring their mind, body and soul.



The newly planned luxury yoga retreat in Spain’s coastal island of Ibiza includes seven nights in The Country House in the North West of the island. Boasting sea views, the accommodations are a refuge of peace and tranquility close to Atzaro Spa and Beaches, and only 25 minutes from the center of Ibiza, a Unesco World Heritage site. The retreat also includes three divine and healthy vegetarian meals a day, prepared with local ingredients and dinner at a local restaurant on Friday evening so yogis can appreciate the native cuisine. The all-inclusive price however does not include airline flights and airport transfers.



Rachel Bonkink, Revealing Vajra’s founder, leads the yoga sessions with at least one additional instructor who has ten or more years of experience. The Ibiza retreat includes six morning sessions, each lasting two hours, which feature different yoga styles such as hatha, yoga therapy, stress relief, kundalini, iyengar inspired and ashtanga vinyasa flow. There are also five, one and a half hour restorative evening sessions and three workshops covering themes such as yoga philosophy, meditation and coaching.



Also included in the price of the retreat, travelers can enjoy a shiatsu massage, a half-day excursion to Santa Gertrudis, a charming village that lies on the geographical middle point of the island, and a stunning 10 kilometer guided walk along the famous beaches of Aguas Blancas with a packed lunch.



“For me it was the perfect combination of exercise, leisure time, adorable food and great people in a wonderful location,” said one recent traveler of her experience. “The yoga classes were a very good mixture of different styles, enabling me to figure out what style suits me best.”



Revealing Vajra also has two yoga retreats in Italy planned for August and October 2013 http://www.revealingvajra.com/retreat/italy-yoga-retreat/ and one in Costa Rica in December 2013 http://www.revealingvajra.com/retreat/exotic-costa-rica/



About Revealing Vajra

Revealing Vajra specializes in providing a stress free and truly enjoyable yoga retreat experience by including as many extras as possible in one simple price. Set up by Rachel Bonkink, a former business director turned yoga retreat provider, Revealing Vajra are breaking new ground with their innovative and amazingly affordable yoga retreats. For more information visit, http://www.revealingvajra.com/