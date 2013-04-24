Reveals of the Most Powerful Video Converter: Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate V6

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Popular multimedia software producer, Wondershare and publisher of the popular consumer reviews site, bestvideoconverterreviews.com has announced the launch of its powerful and latest version of the software – Wondershare video converter ultimate v6. For more details info along with the special discount coupon, please visit http://www.bestvideoconverterreviews.com



Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate – is not just a simple converter, it is the ultimate software for video conversion, with unparalleled speed and features. The only thing that doesn’t justify the software is the name – because it doesn’t just convert, it gives new meaning to the entire process of video conversion. With a highly user friendly interface, 30X faster conversion speed, capacity to convert to 158 formats, Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate, is one converter you will not regret buying.



The system requirements for the converter are not high and most of the computer today is capable to run the software:



Supported OS: Windows NT4/2000/2003/XP/Vista/7, and Windows 8

Processor: >750MHz Intel or AMD CPU

Free Hard Disk Space: 100 MB or more

RAM: 256 MB or above



One of the noticeable changes in this version is the conversion speed. The speed of conversion is in one word – mind-boggling and very refreshing. Sure, when it’s tested with a small video of Young Artist For Haiti – Waving Flag. The 4 minute video was converted in seconds. You will be blow away when you saw the conversion tab moving so fast during conversion. This is because the company is using the industry leading APEXTRANS™ technology, giving you unbelievable conversion speed to convert lossless video up to 30X faster than other converters on the market.



Other great features of the Wondershare video converter ultimate v6 including:



It convert the selected video into 158 different formats, to suit your iPhones, iPads, Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Blackberry devices.

Converting your 2D videos into 3D easily!

It has the ability to edit videos including crop, rotate, add effects, watermarks or even subtitles to the video.

It will easily rip DVD movies to video of any of the 158 different formats and lets you to burn your various videos to DVD disc, DVD folder or ISO files.

It also allows you to detect and download videos to your PC from many popular video sharing websites like YouTube.



Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate is undeniably the best video converter so far. A definite winner, it combines power with ease, speed with elegance. The software also comes with a 60 day money back guarantee and a 100 % guaranteed satisfaction.



About bestvideoconverterreviews.com

The website is a research firm that provides unbias reviews of the top audio video converters and rippers in the market. It also allows site visitors to submit their own reviews or feedback on their own experiences with these firms.



Media Contact:

Powell Wong

support@bestvideoconverterreviews.com

W.Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

http://www.bestvideoconverterreviews.com