Reveille Systems, Inc. Joins the Invertix DoDIIS SETA Team

Fredericksburg, VA -- 01/13/2012 -- Reveille Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce our addition to the Invertix DoDIIS SETA team as a new subcontractor. We believe our unique skills and experience will help expand the services delivered through this contract vehicle and provide unmatched support to our new clients at DIA and throughout the Intelligence Community.



DoDIIS SETA is a DIA developed, single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract to provide senior engineering and technical assistance to the worldwide DoDIIS Enterprise and related Department of Defense components. The contract is a partnership between Government and Industry to provide highly skilled contracted support to help the DoDIIS Enterprise meet its goals and objectives. Servicing nine major functional areas (Enterprise Planning and Strategy; Enterprise Business Operations; Enterprise Requirements, Research, and Out-Reach; Enterprise Capability Innovations Support; Enterprise Development & Integration Support; Enterprise Operations and Maintenance; Administrative Support Services; Testing; and Systems & Information Assurance), the DoDIIS SETA contract ensures that government clients receive conflict-free support for a range of services and support.



