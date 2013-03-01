Revenge of the Mad Scientist: Novel by Lara Nance Breaks New Ground in Steampunk Genre

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- While society is well into the twenty-first century, the steam-powered days of two hundred years ago are proving more popular than ever in the world of literature. With Steampunk’s popularity growing daily, author Lara Nance’s new series whistles on to the scene with piston-pumping gusto.



‘Revenge of the Mad Scientist’, the first book in the delightful Airship Adventure Chronicles, takes readers way back into the past and high into the sky of compelling fiction. Books two and three continue the adventure to a satisfying conclusion. Huzzah!



Synopsis:



A steampunk adventure with a touch of romance. -- When Lady Arabella Trunkett’s father, the Lord High Minister of Urbannia, is kidnapped, suspicion points to the mysterious country of Gandiss and the world is thrown into political upheaval. But Arabella is convinced the more sinister nation of Carabarras is to blame, urged on by a mad scientist seeking revenge. She sets out on a dangerous airship adventure across numerous exotic locales to rescue her father before war breaks out.



Not only is she faced with danger from mysterious assassins, slaver traders and air-pirates, the fickle hand of fate adds an additional complication to her trials.



Unfortunately, the captain of the only airship available for charter is a man who left her at the altar. For eight years she's wanted nothing more than to see him dead. But now he's her only hope.



As the author explains, her book couldn’t come at a better time.



“Steampunk is invading everything from Hollywood to couture fashion. This series is a great introduction to the genre, and is great for everyone from teens to old age,” says Nance.



She continues, “A rollicking adventure that continues for a total of three books. Readers are already comparing the story to those of Jules Verne. What more could an author want?!”



In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Revenge of the Mad Scientist is a non-stop action-adventure steampunk from beginning to end. The story plot is clever, and believable in a steampunk world. However, be warned. You should be prepared to buy another book, since instead of wrapping everything up in a nice tidy bow, the abduction of a main character right before the conclusion of this book pretty well guarantees the purchase of the next book,” says Liza O’Connor, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Jo, was equally as impressed. She said, “I loved this book. It was go from page one. Packed with adventure and charming characters, it was a fast and enjoyable read. This is the first book in Nance's Steampunk series and I for one, can't wait for book two.”



About the Author: Lara Nance

Lara Nance grew up and lived in many cities throughout the South. Having been on the fencing team in college and now living on a sailboat convinces her that she was a pirate in another life, or possibly kin to Errol Flynn... However, due to the unfortunate demise of the romantic pirates of the past, she lives out her fantasies, thrills and adventures in her stories. Lara loves to weave interesting true historical tidbits into her fiction which invite the reader to explore further after the novel is finished.



Currently docked in Norfolk, Virginia (until the wind changes) Lara enjoys living on her sailboat and spends time reading, of course writing, indulging a variety of artistic endeavours, cooking and sailing with her husband, Joe and their Yorkie, Rio.