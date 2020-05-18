Revenue Assurance Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Analytical Research Cognizance recently added a report on ' Revenue Assurance market' that delivers a holistic view on industry valuations, market size, profit estimations, SWOT analysis and regional landscape of the market. In addition, the report points out key challenges and growth opportunities, while examining the current competitive standings of key players in during the forecasted timeline.



The Global Revenue Assurance Market is accounted for $436.22 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,106.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the need for automation solutions for revenue assurance, increasingly complex business environment, and need to adhere to numerous revenue streams. However, the reliance on human-led services for market expansion is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1023846?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



Revenue assurance refers to the set of activities or principles that enable organizations to accurately capture revenue for all the products sold or services provided. Instead of rectifying financing errors after they have occurred, or not identifying or correcting them at all, revenue assurance principles or tools allow companies to examine and fix present or potential revenue leakage points throughout networks and intermediate client- and customer-facing systems and correct the data before it reaches the organization's billing systems.

By deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the rising adoption of cloud solutions by small and medium enterprises. These businesses prefer cloud solutions because of the lack of resources and capital. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the significant investments in new technologies such as 5G.



Some of the key players in Revenue Assurance Market include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Accenture PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Advanced Technologies & Services Inc, Neural Technologies Ltd, Equinox Information Systems Inc, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Cartesian Inc, Martin Dawes Analytics Inc, Amdocs, WeDo Technologies, Subex Limited, Connectiva Systems Inc, Capana Inc, Teoco Corp, and ISON Technologies.



Deployment Models Covered:

Cloud

On-premise



Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Types Covered:

Cost Leakage

Revenue Leakage

Margin Leakage



Components Covered:

Software

Services

Solutions Covered:

Usage Assurance

Billing and Rating Validation

Migration Assurance

Provisioning Assurance

Roaming and Interconnect Partner Assurance



End Users Covered:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Telecom

Hospitality

Retail

Enterprises

Other End Users



Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-revenue-assurance-market-outlook-2017-2026?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client's interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances



Chapter One: Executive Summary



Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



Chapter Five: Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-premise



Chapter Six: Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.3 Large Enterprises



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/1023846?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

Office no, 201, 2nd Floor, Jachak Chambers,

Pimple Saudagar, Pune - 411027, Maharashtra, India

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

sales@arcognizance.com