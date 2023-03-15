NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Revenue Assurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Revenue Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Key Players in This Report Include:

CVidya Networks Inc. (Israel), Hewlett-Packard Co. (United States), Subex Ltd. (India), WeDo Technologies B.V. (Portugal) , Advanced Technologies & Services Inc. (United States) , Capana Inc. (United States), Cartesian Ltd. (United States) , Comware Inc. (United States) , Connectiva Systems Inc. (United States), Equinox Information Systems Inc. (United States), Martin Dawes Analytics Inc. (United States), Neural Technologies Ltd.(United Kingdom), Teleonto Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Definition:

In this modern era, Revenue assurance refers to the set of activities or values that exhibits organizations to accurately capture revenue for all the products sold or services provided. It has high growth prospects due to perfect care of revenue leakage and fraud leakage in order to optimize the revenue recognized from business and further comforts to disseminate on various levels. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising planning and consulting coupled with the stable growth in the telecom industry and also the rapid developments witnessed in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the Banking industries.



Market Trends:

Adaption of New Acess and Service Delivery Technologies



Market Drivers:

Rapid Digitalization and Urbanization

Joint Ventures and Acquisition boost the Revenue Assurance Problems



Market Opportunities:

Rising Revenue Leakage

Upsurge due to Analytics Integration for Revenue Assurance Solutions

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Mobileum acquires roaming, fraud, and revenue management company WeDo Technologies. This acquisition will strengthen the company productivity, their solutions, and support for the telecommunications industry. It also beneficial for the expansion of product and solution portfolio such as analytical insights, consulting, professional and managed services.

The Global Revenue Assurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End Users (Telecommunication, Energy and Utilities, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), Deployment Type (Hosted, On-Premises), Service (Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance, System Integration, Managed Services)



Global Revenue Assurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Revenue Assurance market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Revenue Assurance

-To showcase the development of the Revenue Assurance market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Revenue Assurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Revenue Assurance

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Revenue Assurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

