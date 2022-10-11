NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Revenue Assurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Revenue Assurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

CVidya Networks Inc. (Israel), Hewlett-Packard Co. (United States), Subex Ltd. (India), WeDo Technologies B.V. (Portugal) , Advanced Technologies & Services Inc. (United States) , Capana Inc. (United States), Cartesian Ltd. (United States) , Comware Inc. (United States) , Connectiva Systems Inc. (United States), Equinox Information Systems Inc. (United States), Martin Dawes Analytics Inc. (United States), Neural Technologies Ltd.(United Kingdom), Teleonto Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Definition:

In this modern era, Revenue assurance refers to the set of activities or values that exhibits organizations to accurately capture revenue for all the products sold or services provided. It has high growth prospects due to perfect care of revenue leakage and fraud leakage in order to optimize the revenue recognized from business and further comforts to disseminate on various levels. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising planning and consulting coupled with the stable growth in the telecom industry and also the rapid developments witnessed in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the Banking industries.



Market Trends:

Adaption of New Acess and Service Delivery Technologies



Market Drivers:

Joint Ventures and Acquisition boost the Revenue Assurance Problems

Rapid Digitalization and Urbanization



Market Opportunities:

Upsurge due to Analytics Integration for Revenue Assurance Solutions

Rising Revenue Leakage



The Global Revenue Assurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End Users (Telecommunication, Energy and Utilities, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), Deployment Type (Hosted, On-Premises), Service (Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance, System Integration, Managed Services)



Global Revenue Assurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



