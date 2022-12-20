NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Revenue Assurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Revenue Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

CVidya Networks Inc. (Israel), Hewlett-Packard Co. (United States), Subex Ltd. (India), WeDo Technologies B.V. (Portugal) , Advanced Technologies & Services Inc. (United States) , Capana Inc. (United States), Cartesian Ltd. (United States), Comware Inc. (United States), Connectiva Systems Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Revenue Assurance

In this modern era, Revenue assurance refers to the set of activities or values that exhibits organizations to accurately capture revenue for all the products sold or services provided. It has high growth prospects due to perfect care of revenue leakage and fraud leakage in order to optimize the revenue recognized from business and further comforts to disseminate on various levels. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising planning and consulting coupled with the stable growth in the telecom industry and also the rapid developments witnessed in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the Banking industries.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by End Users (Telecommunication, Energy and Utilities, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), Deployment Type (Hosted, On-Premises), Service (Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance, System Integration, Managed Services)



Market Trends:

Adaption of New Acess and Service Delivery Technologies



Opportunities:

Upsurge due to Analytics Integration for Revenue Assurance Solutions



Market Drivers:

Joint Ventures and Acquisition boost the Revenue Assurance Problems

Rapid Digitalization and Urbanization



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Revenue Assurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Revenue Assurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Revenue Assurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Revenue Assurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Revenue Assurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Revenue Assurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Revenue Assurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



