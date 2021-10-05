Revenue-Based Financing Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Capria Ventures, Lighter Capital, Uncapped

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Revenue-Based Financing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Revenue-Based Financing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition and Brief Information about Revenue-Based Financing:

Revenue Based Financing is a type of funding model adopted by venture capital firms and small financing firms. Under this model the companies are given a capital by the RBF provider in exchange of the specified portion or percentage of their gross revenue. RBF is also known as royalty based financing and is considered as an alternate to more traditional equity based financing and debt based financing. This model is particularly gaining lot of popularity in famous start-up destinations such as United States and India. SMEs and Start-ups belonging to IT and Telecom field are expected to benefit most out of it. Geographically, North America is expected to be biggest market followed by Asia Pacific.



Market Trends:

- IT and Telecom Account for Largest Beneficiaries



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of Start-ups around the World

- Increasing Demand for Alternate to Equity Based Financing

- Rising Number of Venture Capital Funds



Market Opportunities:

- Small Financing Companies can capitalise on this Model Targeting Rural Firms



The Global Revenue-Based Financing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End Use (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Revenue-Based Financing Market:

- Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

- Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Revenue-Based Financing Market

- Chapter 3 – Revenue-Based Financing Market – Type Analysis

- Chapter 4 – Revenue-Based Financing Market – Application/End-User Analysis

- Chapter 5 – Revenue-Based Financing Market – Geographical Analysis

- Chapter 6 – Revenue-Based Financing Market – Competitive Analysis

- Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

- Chapter 8 – Revenue-Based Financing Industry Analysis

- Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

- Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

- Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology



