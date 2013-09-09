HSMN Tops List of Revenue Cycle Management Consulting Firms in Modern Healthcare

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- HSMN (Health Systems Management Network Inc), a leading consulting firm to hospitals and clinical practices, is being featured in the most recent edition of Modern Healthcare Magazine published on Sept. 2nd.



This issue lists the nation’s largest healthcare consulting firms that generated the most revenue in 2012 from the consulting fees that were charged to providers. Modern Healthcare conducted a survey that included 83 different consulting companies who voluntarily elected to participate in the survey. The survey has been conducted each year since 2006 and this year HSMN topped the list.



The staff at HSMN has almost 30 years of experience in consulting for hospitals and private medical practices. Their focuses include revenue cycle management, clinical documentation, and transitioning clinicians ICD-10-CM/PCS.



With the full implementation of ICD-10 scheduled for October 1st, 2014, healthcare practices around the country are facing formidable challenges to their entire Revenue Cycle particularly for clinicians and the Coders. HSMN is providing services that address issues in the revenue cycle all the way from the first patient encounter to the a clean claim out the door and paid.



HSMN’s approach to revenue cycle management consulting includes the following steps:

- Identify gaps in current documentation & coding

- Use deconstruction methodology to reconstruct every step toward creating a claim

- Create a management plan with defined roles

- In depth training of all staff on the RCM team

- Web-based training by medical staff that can be easily accessed



One of the most important steps is this process is the training of the current clinical documentation team and medical staff. HSMN facilitates this training and leads the way, however, the training is done by in-house members of the staff. HSMN looks for the “Champions” of the staff. According to Theo Tarantini from HSMN: “In many cases, those ‘Champions’ are likely to show themselves and rise to the challenge without needing to be sought out”.



These members of the staff help to create a training program that can be viewed online by the rest of the staff. HSMN has found that using existing in-house staff for this part of the training process is more effective and the information is more easily absorbed by the staff members who need it.



About HSMN (Health Systems Management Network)

For almost 30 years HSMN has worked with medical staff in every major medical and academic medical center to improve the quality of the documentation and ultimately the resulting revenue and reduction in denials. Right now HSMN is offering consulting services that are specifically designed to help transition hospitals and private practices into the ICD-10-CM/PCS era.



Readers who are interested in finding out what HSMN can do for them may contact this company by phone 866-908-4226 or the following email info@hsmn.com. Visit us- http://www.hsmn.com