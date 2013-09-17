Revenue Forums Attract 1,700 Members in the First Month with Make Money Online Strategies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Making money is a central concern for everyone in the modern world, and addressing it is a key stepping stone on the way to adulthood, prosperity and peace of mind. However, in a rapidly evolving economy professions now exist that schools could never have prepared people for, and which require constant development to stay ahead of the curve. Revenue Forums provides ideas, expert discussion, a thriving and growing community as well as modern and inventive ways for individuals to make money and free themselves from the typical nine to five.



The forum has several discussion areas, including making the most of official giveaways and competitions, news and announcements concerning global opportunities for online moneymaking, introductions for new members, and whole sections on internet marketing, help desks and personal experiences. Their marketplace allows members to propose joint ventures, make recommendations and referrals, as well as a traditional sellers marketplace.



They also have an SEO, Graphics and Programming section for those specialising in online service provision, and there is even a ‘chill lounge’ which features general discussion topics on technology, gaming, sports and more. The forum gives experts and newcomers alike the opportunity to build rapport, find great ideas and begin making money in new and inventive ways.



The forum has been getting a lot of attention in the last month with masses of members joining, sharing stories and strategies as well as making new friends. There is significant chatter on social media that this may become the most productive internet marketing forum in the world.



A spokesperson for Revenue Forums explained, “Our Bragging Rights section is the newest to be established and was created in response to a flood of posts from our users about their success with tactics they had devised and found talking to other members on our forums. This has been an unprecedented success for us as we have attracted so many new members in such a short time, and they have all made substantive contributions which have been discussed, debated and are even being refined as we speak. We are confident that this will continue to thrive.”



About Revenue Forums

Revenue Forums is a forum dedicated to aiding people from around the world make money online. With new methods posted on a daily basis for free as well as being able to communicate with other members help them out, Revenue Forums is the number 1 new internet marketing forum. They offer members the ability to dream big and earn bigger. For more information, please visit: http://www.revenueforums.net/