The global revenue management system for travel market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. High demand for corporate travel across the world, rising demand from booming tourism industry, and rising demand for operational efficiency for travel service providers are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth in 2020 due to the current pandemic but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in the Revenue Management System



High Demand for Corporate Travel

Rising Demand from Booming Tourism Industry

Rising Demand for Operational Efficiency



Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region Owing to Rising Number of Travelers



by Application (Sales Reports, Tariffs Management, Revenue & Expenditure Rates, Sales Limits Management, Data Management, Others), End Users (Airlines, Hotels, Vehicle Rental Companies, Cruise Lines, Travel Management Companies, Vacation Rental, Others), Reports (Reservation, Financial Indicators, Booking Dynamics, Predictions, Individual User Reports, Others), Component (Software {On-Premise, Cloud Based}, Services {Managed, Professional})



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Revenue Management System for Travel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Revenue Management System for Travel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Revenue Management System for Travel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Revenue Management System for Travel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Revenue Management System for Travel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



