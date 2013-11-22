Revenue Surge, Inc. Selected to Manage New Beamz by Flo Platinum Website for Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Leading direct response marketing company Revenue Surge, Inc. recently announced that they will design and manage Beamz Interactive’s new Platinum website, further promoting the company’s ‘revolutionary interactive music instrument,’ Beamz by Flo.



Beamz by Flo has received immense praise and attention since its launch. The exciting interactive music instrument, which was created with the support of Billboard Top 100 artist and hip-hop sensation Flo Rida, has been showcased in many Beamz events.



Based on Beamz Interactive’s proprietary laser technology, the Beamz by Flo has the ability to instantly create music and remix existing songs simply by moving hands through laser beams.



Revenue Surge, Inc. predicts high demand for Beamz by Flo during the current 2013 holiday season and has already begun marketing the product online via its successful strategies that have led them to become a reputed company in the U.S.



Having been in the industry since 1999, the Revenue Surge, Inc. is now one of the veterans of structuring online marketing campaigns and designing result-oriented websites. The company has offered its services during the internet boom and now, after extensive experience, has developed marketing strategies and solutions that are extremely effective in the current highly competitive online industry.



One marketing strategy that is being deployed is to offer Beamz by Flo reviews directly from existing customers so that potential new buyers are completely informed about how this revolutionary interactive music instrument works and the exciting technology behind the product.



The latest Beamz by Flo website, BeamzByFloPlatinum.com, offers the platinum model of Beamz at a discount of $90. The Platinum Beamz by Flo is inclusive of a soft-carrying case, 60 interactive songs from popular artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele, Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Pink, Justin Timberlake and many more, 10 interactive songs by Flo Rida himself and an additional latest song by Flo ‘Laser Light Show’, updated Beamz App which further enhances the experience by expanding the capabilities of the Beamz, and the Beamz extensive library containing various musical sounds from different genres to create custom music on-the-fly.



Details of the ‘revolutionary musical instrument’ Beamz by Flo, demo videos of the instrument and Beamz by Flo Rida review by consumers can be viewed at: www.BeamzByFloPlatinum.com



About Revenue Surge, Inc.

Since 1999, Revenue Surge, Inc. has been focused on providing result-oriented website designs for direct response and online advertisers. Through their online platform, http://www.revenuesurge.com, specific details of the numerous services offered by the company can be viewed. Revenue Surge, Inc. is considered one of the most comprehensive companies in developing marketing campaigns for different businesses that are highly effective and efficient.



About Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCQB: BZIC) has created state-of-the-art interactive laser controller technology that can be used to develop new market opportunities in a wide variety of music, education, healthcare, gaming and consumer devices. In its first product, the Company developed an innovative new music technology and product offering that brings music to literally everyone in a way that was previously not possible. Beamz allows people that have no musical background or training to play and enjoy music within minutes, yet it has the depth to enable accomplished DJs, artists and musicians to perform, compose and create highly sophisticated interactive music. Beamz Interactive’s technology portfolio includes multiple patents, patents pending and trade secrets covering interactive music, software, laser-based controllers, gaming software and related designs and devices. For more information on Beamz, please visit: http://thebeamz.com/.



For more information about Beamz by Flo, please call Beamz Interactive, Inc. at 480.424.2053 or email to al.ingallinera@thebeamz.com or contact Revenue Surge, Inc, the direct response marketing team behind BeamzByFloPlatinum.com, at 919-418-0908 or email dave@revenuesurge.com.