Reverend James Heine, a Universal Life Church Minister Launches a Worldwide Missionary Campaign

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters affiliate, Eternal Life and Light outreach ministry of Crystal Lake, IL., whose Pastor is the Most Rev. James Heine is launching a worldwide missionary campaign. Eternal Life and Light is is just one of 1000's of Churches and/or Religious Organizations in affiliation with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida USA.



Rev Heine does extensive outreach locally and abroad, this in is addition to wedding consultations and performing actual wedding ceremonies. Rev. Heine is one of the most sought out wedding officiants in the Crystal Lake, Northern Illinois and the metropolitan Chicago areas. Rev. Heine also performs baptisms, funerals, holds weekly services and bible study, he is active within both the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts as well. Rev Heine stays quite busy with other civic obligations and Church duties. Wherefore it comes as no surprise Rev Heine and Eternal Life and Light outreach ministry would start a worldwide and local outreach missionary campaign. Rev. Heine can be reached through his Facebook page.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com