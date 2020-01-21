Europe Reverse Flame Steam Boiler Market to Expand at 4.85% CAGR During 2017–2025

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The Europe reverse flame steam boiler market is likely to witness steady growth during the period of forecast, from 2017 to 2025. Reverse flame steam boilers are expected to experiencesubstantial demand across Europe in a large number of industries, thanks to the operationaladvantages that these boilers offer over other fire-tube boilers. Besides, reverse flame steam boilers are eco-friendly due to diminished carbon emissions, which is another factor driving the growth of Europereverse flame steam boiler market.



Bosch Industriekessel GmbH, Atlantic Boilers,Byworth Boilers, BoilerTech Pty Ltd,ICI Caldaie S.p.A.,andATTSU are some of the established players of the Europe reverse flame steam boiler market. Germany-based Bosch Industriekessel GmbH exercises almost absolute monopoly in the Europe Europe reverse flame steam boiler market occupying lion's share. Other players are emphasizing on various business strategies like acquisitions, mergers, alliances, and innovations to gain competitive edge over other players in the market.



Utilizing extensive research methods, analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) has prepared a report on the Europe reverse flame steam boiler market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. TMR analysts project the market to expand at 4.85% CAGR during the assessment period.The Europereverse flame steam boiler marketis likely to be worth US$142.18 mn by 2025-end.



europe reverse flame steam boiler marketHigh Demand for Biomass to Propel Italy to Prominence during Forecast Period



From the geographical standpoint, the Europe reverse flame steam boiler market is divided into the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe. The regional segment of Rest of Europe accounted for around 27.60% of the market share in 2016, while the other above-mentioned countries dominated the market. The U.K., Spain, Germany,Italy,and France are likely to continue with the dominance over the forecast period.



High demand for biomass has propelled the Italy reverse flame steam boiler market to prominence, and the country is likely to retain its lead in the forthcoming years.



Reduced Carbon Emissions by these Boilers to Accelerate their Demand



Reverse flame steam boilers are highly energy-efficient and can cater well with the immediate demands for steam generation, thanks to the horizontal design and much bigger area for water evaporation. These boilers are suitable to be used with both liquid and gaseous fuels with hassle-free access to smoke tube and furnace.



The Europe reverse flame steam boiler market gains momentum from the rising concern over effects of rising levels of pollution. This has necessitated the need for use of reverse flame steam boilers as they operate on clean sources of energy such as natural gas, biomass, and the like. The element of environment-friendliness adds impetus to the demand in Europe reverse flame steam boiler market.



Furthermore, low carbon footprint generated by reverse flame steam boilers has garnered attention of the organizations that aspire to be environmental-friendly and comply with regulations.



Several power plants have expressed interest in making use of these boilers for generation of clean electricity. Compared to other types of boilers, the cost of these boilers is relatively low, thereby boosting the adoption across Europe. Easy availability of reverse flame steam boiler is another growth factor for the Europe reverse flame steam boiler market.



On the other hand, economic crisis of Europe that left Greece bankrupt and Portugal apply for a bailout program has resulted in the fluctuation of the price of natural gas. This has hurt investors' sentiments. Fluctuating price of natural gas is likely to hinder the growth of Europe reverse flame steam boiler market.