Reverse Lookup Central's New Database Offers Far More Than Contacts

Victoria, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- People need information for a huge variety of reasons, and oftentimes find themselves without the necessary means to find it, even in this day and age. From checking on nuisance callers with unidentified numbers to doing background checks on potential employees, so much information is restricted to public access not by the rule of law but by the inefficiency and inaccessibility of the systems containing said data. Reverse Lookup Central is a new website aiming to fill this void in information access for the general public.



The ReverseLookupCentral service is based on a detailed database that compiles information from a wide variety of sources into one centralized location. Traditionally, the site has been used to access information on phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses and IP’s, but with the advent of their premium memberships, the site has expanded its focus considerably.



Accessing the RLC Official Site as a premium member now offers unlimited reverse phone lookups including both landline & unlisted numbers, but goes further to provide unlimited basic background checks, unlimited arrest record searches, unlimited criminal record searches, and more to give users all the information access they might need. Whether a small business owner, researcher, journalist, private detective, or interested party of any kind, the information provided can be insightful, accurate, and easier than ever to find.



A spokesperson for the site explained the premium members’ package in the context of its competitors, "Maintaining our large database is costly so we do charge a nominal fee for access to our premium data. However unlike with our competitors consumers are guaranteed to find what they are looking for or there is no charge. We call it our No Hit No Fee Guarantee.”



About Reverse Lookup Central

Reverse Lookup Central is a freely accessible database website that compiles information on cell phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses and IP addresses into a searchable format for individuals to discover information on the source and/or proprietors of these communications outlets, including information on individuals and companies. Premium membership is available for access to privileged information. For more information please visit: http://reverselookupcentral.com/