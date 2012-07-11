Reverse-Mortgage-Calculator.org Uncovers the Benefits of Reverse Mortgages

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- When seniors hit retirement age, they want to reap the benefits of all the hard work that they have done over the years. For many seniors, their homes represent the ultimate symbol of this hard work. Now, these seniors are discovering that reverse mortgage loans against their homes can provide them with extra retirement income that enables them to live more comfortably. Plus, they are not even obliged to make payments as long as they are living in the properties.



Reverse mortgages represent a financial tool that allows homeowners over the age of 62 to convert some of their home equity into tax-free retirement income. As reverse mortgages are becoming more popular, many seniors are talking about a website called Reverse-Mortgage-Calculator.org that allows them to calculate how much they could receive through a reverse mortgage.



“The money that you get out of reverse mortgages can be spent on just about anything that you choose. As a senior, you have the freedom to spend on luxuries as much as you do on necessities. This contributes to happy living. And I believe that each and every one of us has the right to live life to the fullest even in our old age. Reverse mortgages help make it possible,” declares Reverse-Mortgage-Calculator.org.



Thanks to reverse mortgages seniors, are able to raise their standards of living and feel positive about their futures. By answering a few simple questions regarding age, home value and loan balance, senior homeowners can discover just how big their reverse mortgage loans could be.



For seniors who want to read more about reverse mortgages, Reverse-Mortgage-Calculator.org features editorial content explaining the advantages and disadvantages of reverse mortgages. By browsing through these articles, seniors can evaluate whether or not reverse mortgages are right for them. They can also read an overview of the loan process and learn about how loan payments to them are disbursed — in lump sums, through term payments or as lines of credit.



In order to qualify for reverse mortgages seniors must be 62 or older. In addition, the property must be the homeowner’s principal place of residence. Homeowners can read more about eligibility for reverse mortgages on the website.



By visiting Reverse-Mortgage-Calculator.org, seniors can inform themselves about reverse mortgages and take the first step toward applying for reverse mortgage loans.



