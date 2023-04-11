NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Reverse Mortgage Provider Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Reverse Mortgage Provider market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are State Bank of India (India), Bajaj Finserv Limited (India), American Advisors Group (United States), Quontic Bank (United States), Liberty Reverse Mortgage (United States), Reverse Mortgage Funding (United States), Longbridge Financial (United States), Finance of America Reverse (United States), GrupoRetiro (Spain), LendingTree, LLC (United States), Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (United States).



Reverse mortgage is a type of loan that is provided to the person who is 62 or older against the value of their home. Reverse mortgage has been becoming popular among senior citizens as a source of alternative income after retirement. The baby boomers, the largest generation of America are entering into retirement are looking for reverse mortgages as an income for long-term care and healthcare planning will accelerate the growth. For a retired person, reverse mortgage is an ideal way to increase financial security as the homeowner doesn't have to pay any loan amount until he/she permanently leaves or after death.



Opportunities:

- The Expansion of Reverse Mortgage Market and Increasing Awareness in the Developing Economies like India



Influencing Market Trend

- Innovative Reverse Mortgage Solutions With More Advantages



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Retirees and Adoption of Reverse Mortgage as an Alternate Source of Income

- Growing Popularity of Reverse Mortgage Among the Senior Citizens As It Doesn't Require Homeowner



Challenges:

- Limited Loan Offerings by the Some of Players May Hamper the Growth



In January 2021, Starwood Capital Group announced the acquisition of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust (RMIT), the parent company of RMF to meet the increasing demand for reverse mortgages among senior citizens. RMF is the third largest innovative reverse mortgage solution provider with more advantages for old Americans. The acquisition will help RMF to expand its product development capabilities and growth in the market.



Analysis by Type (Single-Purpose Reverse Mortgages, Proprietary Reverse Mortgages, Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs)), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Gender (Men, Women)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [State Bank of India (India), Bajaj Finserv Limited (India), American Advisors Group (United States), Quontic Bank (United States), Liberty Reverse Mortgage (United States), Reverse Mortgage Funding (United States), Longbridge Financial (United States), Finance of America Reverse (United States), GrupoRetiro (Spain), LendingTree, LLC (United States), Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Reverse Mortgage Provider Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



