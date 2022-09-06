Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Outlook to 2026: Top Players Are DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2022 -- The report "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Type (Thin-film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Based Membranes), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing), Filter Module, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global RO membrane market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growing requirement for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market. In addition, increasing water scarcity and evolving government regulations mandating treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the RO membrane market. The increase in demand for industrial process water and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.



Based on type, thin-film composite membranes is estimated to be the largest market in the overall RO membrane market in 2021.

Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are semi-permeable membranes that are manufactured primarily for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for undesirable materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate. In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics.



Based on end-use industry, water & wastewater treatment is expected to be the largest RO membrane segment in 2021.

Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water scarcity and growing regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for the water & wastewater treatment segment. Increasing demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.



Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, rise in population, and increased urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, growing industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.



The key players in the RO membrane market include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.



DuPont Water Solutions (US) has gained a strong foothold in the RO membrane market. The company has a strong product portfolio for RO membrane. The company operates through its multiple production sites and has extensive R&D infrastructure, which helps the company attain economies of scale. The company focuses on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, with a stronger emphasis on investment & expansion, new product launch, merger & acquisition and agreement and collaboration which helped it to become market leader in competitive environment of RO Membrane market. In January 2020, the company launched dry-tested seawater reverse osmosis elements which will enable transition from wet to dry testing and increase shelf life and flexibility for storage. It aims to exceed membrane performance standards and achieve long-term operational benefits.



Hydranautics (US) is another major player operating in the market. The company has a strong global presence and offers a wide range of innovative RO membranes. The company focuses on organic growth strategies for strengthening its market position for increasing its geographical footprints and strengthen product portfolio and hence, widening its presence in various regions such as APAC and North America and increasing its revenue. New product launch is the key strategy adopted by the company to sustain in highly growing reverse osmosis membrane market. In October 2019, the company launched new specialty membrane named PRO SERIES. The product is available in five different range with distinct features such as high chemical tolerance, high fouling resistance, extra ion selectivity, ability to handle high feed pressure. The PRO-series is combination of RO-NF membrane solutions for treating industrial wastewater. This development helped the company increase its reach and presence further in the industrial sector.



