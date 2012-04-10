ReverseCanada.com Launches Website That Allows People to Lookup Phone Numbers in Canada

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- It never fails. The whole family has just sat down for supper when the phone rings.



While caller ID sometimes displays both a name and a phone number, most of the time it will show just the number, making it hard to know who is calling. And as anyone who has ever answered the phone during the dinner hour knows quite well, chances are good that the person on the other end of the line is a telemarketer.



Getting phone calls like this can be both annoying and frustrating. Many people want to know who is calling them, if the do not recognize the number that appear on the caller ID screen.



A new website is already creating quite a buzz for helping people across Canada find out who is calling them.



ReverseCanada.com offers a free reverse phone lookup service that allows people to enter in either a landline or cell phone number. Visitors to the website just need to type in a Canadian phone number including area code inside a box on the home page, and hit enter. Right away, information about who or which company the number belongs to will pop up.



“It’s important to us to provide you with the most up-to-date details, so we use the latest public databases available to keep our information current and useful,” an article on the website explained, adding that its service allows people to enter a phone number into the website’s system, which will return any details it may have about its owner and where they live, as well as the names associated with the number and a Google map of the general area if an address is found.



“The results page for any listed number will also show a date for the last time the information was publicly available, so you know how current that information is.”



The website also features a handy section that allows people to check if a particular number has had any issues or problems associated with it. This can be especially helpful in the case of telemarketer complaints, where the same company is calling over and over again, despite being asked to stop.



In order to protect everyone who uses the site from anonymous and potentially illegal activity, the website uses each visitor’s Facebook account to limit abuse to the helpful reverse Canada phone lookup system.



