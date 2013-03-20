Reverseloanadviser.com Launches You Tube Video

Cliffside Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The company and website: Reverseloanadviser.com Has publically launched its You Tube video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Stpm1a8ILLQ . This video explains how the benefits of a reverse loan can help the finances of senior citizens. A reverse loan is a reverse mortgage also known as HECM (Home Equity Conversion Mortgage) a reverse mortgage loan is government insured, and allows seniors to utilize the equity in their home. With a reverse mortgage seniors can qualify without income or credit requirements. The fact is that over 80,000 seniors a year utilize the benefits of the reverse mortgage loan. Some of the most popular benefits are having access to funds in retirement while increasing cash flow by eliminating mortgage payments.



A reverse mortgage is a form of equity release (or lifetime mortgage). This type of loan is available to home owners or home buyers over the age of 62. This type of loan allows the consumer to use a portion of their home's equity. The home owners can draw the mortgage principal in a lump sum, by receiving monthly payments over a specified term or over the property owner’s lifetime. Reverse mortgagesarerelativelysimple; they allow homeowners to release the equity in their home as money for retirement. Seniors can utilize this loan without having to make any mortgage payments or without selling their house.



The company’s you Tube video provides helpful information about how this process can work, and there is also information on the company website. Some of the important things for consumers to consider include reverse mortgage rates, and Reverse Mortgage pros and cons. In the United States there are many different reverse mortgage lenders . Some of the popular benefits of reverse mortgages include: income - tax free income, no monthly mortgage payments, allowingconsumersown and remain in their home, the money received can be used for anything, and that the home will be left to the heirs.



