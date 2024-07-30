Review: Ciellulu at BEAUTY ISTANBUL Exhibtion 2024 Laser Beauty Equipment Show

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2024 -- In June 2024, Ciellulu had the honor of participating in the BEAUTYISTANBUL exhibition held in Istanbul, Turkey.As a significant event in the beauty industry, BEAUTYISTANBUL attracted beauty brands, professional buyers, and industry experts from around the world to discuss the latest trends and developments in beauty technology and products. The atmosphere at the exhibition was vibrant, and we engaged in deep conversations with numerous industry partners and potential customers, showcasing our latest beauty devices and achieving substantial results.



Featured Products



At this exhibition, Ciellulu prominently featured three advanced beauty devices: K2, S500, and K6. These products represent our latest achievements and technological innovations in the beauty technology field and received widespread attention and praise.



Ciellulu Mula K2



The K2 is a multifunctional beauty device designed for skin care and hair removal. It combines BroadBand Light (IPL) and DPL (Dynamic Pulsed Light) technologies to effectively address various skin issues, including pigmentation, rosacea, and skin aging. Additionally, the K2 offers excellent hair removal results, making the skin smoother and more delicate. It is easy to operate and suitable for different skin types, allowing users to enjoy professional-grade beauty care at home.



For more details, please visit Ciellulu Mula K2.



Ciellulu S500



The S500 is a high-powered Diode Laser Machine designed for hair removal and skin rejuvenation. It features a powerful 1500W output and an advanced cooling system to ensure effective hair removal while maximizing skin protection. The S500 not only delivers remarkable hair removal results but also improves skin texture and tone, making the skin look younger and smoother.



For more details, please visit S500 Diode Laser Hair Removal & Skin Rejuvenation .



Ciellulu Q6 Q-Switched Nd: YAG Laser Beauty Machine



The Q6 is a Q-switched Nd: yag laserare primarily used for treating pigmented skin issues such as freckles, age spots, and tattoo removal. Its high-energy pulses effectively break down pigment particles, allowing them to be metabolized through the skin. The precision and safety of the K6 make it a preferred device for dermatologists and beauty salons, helping clients achieve flawless skin.



For more details, please visit Ciellulu Q6 Q-switched ND:YAG Laser machine



Exhibition Results

This exhibition not only allowed us to showcase our latest products but also provided a platform for face-to-face interactions with top experts and customers in the industry. Through interactions with international peers, we gained valuable market feedback and cooperation opportunities. Ciellulu will continue to focus on technological innovation and product optimization to provide superior beauty solutions to our global customers.



We thank everyone who visited our booth and look forward to seeing you again at future exhibitions! We look forward to further communication and collaboration in the future. Your inquiries and suggestions are welcome.



For more details, please visit our exhibition invitation and Cielluluaser Official Website .



