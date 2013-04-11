Review Leverage Releases Online Reputation Portals for Local Business

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- ReviewLeverage.com is announcing its new Branded Review Portal System which promises to combat negative online reviews for local business owners. It tackles the frustrations all local business owners face regarding lost income due to bad online reviews and instead offers them their own branded review portal to combat poor reviews, bring in more customers, and engage existing customers to spend more.



The review system gives business owners a ready to go platform where potential customers can view the positive reviews by happy customers without resorting to fake reviews or shady reputation management practices.



Colin Wolfenden, Director of Review Leverage says "Bad online reviews are hurting local business and costing them big money every day"



He admits that during his more than 10 years of online marketing he has never seen a time where the online reputation of an offline business can have such an impact on profits as it does now. The challenge for business owners is that potential customers will typically decide where to purchase a product based on the reviews of past customers and will go elsewhere if the overall review profile for a business is negative.



“Unfortunately most customers only post reviews online when they are somewhat dissatisfied which gives potential new customers a distorted view of the quality of the product or service being offered by a business. By providing a system where a business’s happy customers help bring a more balanced view to what potential customers see online, business owners can claw back some of the lost revenue as a result of bad reviews”, explains Wolfenden.



A branded review portal offers not only an effective way for offline business owners to combat bad online reviews but also provides:



- A unique system to encourage customers to add their own review

- Optional SMS review integration to engage mobile users

- Inbuilt viral coupons to encourage sharing of special offers & repeat business

- Tell-a-friend system for additional viral reach



With tough economic conditions set to continue and strong competition for new customers within the local market, managing online reputation has become a necessity to effectively compete for new customers. Providing a simple way to encourage happy customers to help promote a business is a smart strategy to gain an advantage over competing businesses in the marketplace.



About ReviewLeverage.com

ReviewLeverage.com provides offline businesses with systems to bring in new customers as well as encourage repeat business from existing customers. In addition to it's main Review Portal product it also offers additional services such as viral social media coupon systems, mobile apps, mobile websites and lead generation strategies.