MovingScam.com Announces Review Verification System

Quincy, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- MovingScam.com today announced the release of its new Review Verification System, available to movers immediately. The Review Verification System combines review management with reputation management, giving movers the ability to “Verify” that the move was theirs, as well as respond to customer comments. Movers who sign up for the program will receive their own customizable web page on MovingScam.com, the ability to change their company information and upload a logo. In addition, the Review Verification System will give consumers the ability to search by their location and find nearby movers. Movers who are part of this subscription based service will be listed first.



“The Review Verification System adds a level of clarity to what we’re already doing.” Said Jeff Walker, President of MovingScam.com “It gives the mover the ability to respond to the information that is presented by their clients, both good and bad. It answers a long standing question by movers, namely ‘what can I do if someone posts about my company?’”



The Review Verification System also tackles the problem of whether or not a review is genuine, something that has been a problem on review sites all over the internet. This gives a level of comfort to the consumer, in knowing that a real move was performed and the reviews that they are seeing were created by real customers of the mover being displayed. In addition, it shows the movers performance over time, how they handled successful moves and how well they handled consumer complaints.



Moving Company Benefits:



Dedicated Profile Page with Customizable Logo

Reputation Management

Opportunity to become part of an ever-growing list of reputable movers

Direct Customer Feedback and the ability to respond

Listed first in location searches performed by consumers (Members Only)



Consumer Benefits:



Reliable Reviews

Allows Consumers to see a Movers performance over time

Resolve Problems Quickly through Mover Responses

Provide Feedback Helps other consumers and assists movers in finding ways to improve



The initial release of the Review Verification System will take place Monday, October 1 with search enhancements and logo uploads implemented within two weeks of the release.



About MovingScam.com

MovingScam.com, established in 2001, is the leading consumer advocacy group within the moving industry and is owned by Consumers First Corp. The Review Verification System is a © Copyright of MovingScam.com and is Patent Pending.