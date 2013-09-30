Review My Friends - a New Online Platform Lets People Discover What's Being Said About Them

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Many people hold back what they always want to say to others. Mostly in the case of friends, people are left with no choice but to be quiet. However, that is all taken care of now since a unique platform has been created for the utmost convenience of all those who wish to read and write reviews about their friends anonymously. The short anonymous reviews prove to be a tremendous way to express different feelings or opinions. Moreover, individuals can also read what the other anonymous users have said other their friends.



Reviewmyfriends.com is an exceptional online platform which has immediately captured the attention of millions of people worldwide. The best part is the fact that people can also see all that has been written about them. Not only is this rather splendid but it also allows people to see what the others think about them. It is undoubtedly a matter of swallowing pride since nobody is ever going to find out who said anything about the other, but it is surely worth a try. The gossip begins through the site and individuals can find out all the crazy things that others think and write. It is more like discovering the ultimate truth which most people hide from their friends. An important thing to take into account is the fact that acts like harassment and cyber bullying are regularly monitored and the website always helps to evade such events from occurring in the first place.



Reading the reviews surely takes more courage and bravery than people can think of but since all of them are completely anonymous; it is not as bad as many may think it is. Review friends allows people to gain a once in a lifetime opportunity to write reviews about their friends and to read many reviews which have been written about them. It is also a great opportunity to realize the true colors and identities of ‘so called’ friends and to see the kind of opinions they have regarding a person. The site also offers a sharing option which enables people to lift their social status by sharing the reviews with their friends on Facebook. Rated amongst the most top notch websites, it is a platform where people can easily vent all they want about their friends, without having to worry about their identity ever being revealed. Therefore, all the individuals are recommended to waste no time in joining reviewmyfriends.com for the purpose of both reading and viewing reviews at all times of the day in both the short and the long run.



For more information, please visit http://reviewmyfriends.com



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Review My Friends

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East Brunswick, NJ

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