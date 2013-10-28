Review of Optimus Green Coffee Bean Extract Weight Loss Supplement Now Available at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The new Optimus green coffee bean extract supplement is proving to be very popular with dieters, and it seems to be helping a lot of people achieve their weight loss targets.



ENetHealth.com have just posted a review of this exciting new diet supplement on their website, and according to this review, it is high strength and the fact that it contains 50% chlorogenic acid (GCA) makes it very effective.



The Optimus green coffee pill is suitable for both men and women, and is designed to help people lose weight slowly and steadily over many weeks.



The typical weight loss per week is no more than around 1-2 pounds, but over long periods of time this soon adds up, and the weight loss result will be quite noticeable.



A spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"Optimus looks to be one of the more effective green coffee supplements on the market right now because it contains 50% GCA and seems to deliver real results if you take a look at many of the testimonials."



"There are several reasons why it works so well. Not only does it boost the metabolism and promote fat-burning, but it also reduces glucose absorption to prevent fat accumulation and helps to reduce cravings."



"Not only that, but it does all this without causing any harmful side effects, and enables people to lose weight safely without diet and exercise, although it is of course possible for people to lose a lot more than 1-2 pounds per week if this supplement is taken as part of a healthy lifestyle."



Anyone that would like to read a full review of this Optimus green coffee bean extract supplement, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/optimus-green-coffee-review/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.