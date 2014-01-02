Review of the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike with Pulse Is Now Available at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Exercise-Review-Site.com have just posted a review of the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike with Pulse, which is an entry-level exercise bike that is proving to be very popular with both men and women at the current time.



According to this Exerpeutic Folding Upright Bike review, this has actually been the top-selling exercise bike on Amazon.com for several months now, and continues to receive a lot of very positive reviews.



As the name of the product suggests, one of the key benefits is that it can folded away when it is not being used so that it doesn't have to take up too much space in people's homes.



However there are lots of other reasons why people may want to consider buying this particular exercise bicycle.



Commenting on this Exerpeutic upright exercise bike, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Unlike a lot of exercise bicycles that require at least 1-2 hours to assemble, this one is easy to assemble right out the box because most of the assembly work has already been done."



"There are 8 magnetic resistance levels so that people can vary the intensity of their workouts, and it comes with an impressive LCD display and a large padded seat for maximum comfort. Plus the high torque crank system helps to guarantee a smooth and very quiet workout, whilst the leg stabilizers ensures that there is no movement whatsoever when working out."



"So for such a low-cost bike, this represents excellent value for money, and it is easy to see why this is one on the top-selling exercise bicycles right now."



Anyone that would like to read a full review of the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2014/01/exerpeutic-folding-magnetic-upright-bike.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.