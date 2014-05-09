Review of the Innova Health and Fitness XB350 Folding Upright Bike Is Now Available at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- There are lots of low-cost upright exercise bikes that people can choose from nowadays, but one of the latest models for 2014 has a feature not commonly found on many other bikes in this price range.



The new Innova Health and Fitness XB350 Folding Upright Bike has recently been reviewed by Exercise-Review-Site.com, and what sets this one apart is that it comes with a universal tablet holder.



Therefore people can use this to hold their iPad, Galaxy or Kindle device firmly in place during their workout, and ensure that they are entertained during their workout, thereby eliminating the boredom that many people associate with exercise bike workouts.



In addition to this useful feature, it is also said to be a good all-round exercise bike as well. Commenting on some of the benefits of this Innova Health and Fitness bike, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"This new upright bike is light, portable and easy to fold away when not being used, which makes it ideal for home use, but it is also very strong and sturdy as well, and is suitable for both men and women as it can accommodate users up to 250 lbs."



"Furthermore it is also smooth and quiet during each workout and comfortable to use as it has a fully adjustable padded seat. Plus it also provides a really challenging workout if required because it comes with 8 levels of magnetic resistance, and it will track your performance thanks to the LCD display that is situated just below the tablet holder."



Anyone that would like to find out more about this Innova Health and Fitness XB350 Folding Upright Bike, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2014/05/innova-health-and-fitness-folding-upright-bike-review.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.