Review Site Best Home Alarm System Helps Save Homeowners Time, Money on Security Systems

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Each year in the United States, a burglary occurs every 14 seconds, costing homeowners and average of $2,000 per incident. And considering studies have shown homes that do not have a home alarm system are three times more likely to be robbed or entered by burglars as compared to those that do, one of the best ways for Americans to protect their homes is with a quality home security system.



But with the vast number of home alarm systems available on the market, it can be hard to know which one will offer the highest level of protection and greatest value.



Featuring in-depth reviews of the best home security system offerings, BestHomeAlarmSystem.net provides professional insight to help people choose the most suitable systems for their needs and budgets. In addition to detailed reviews, including a Vivint Security System review and a Protect America review, the site features explanatory articles about a variety of protection devices and information on how to keep their home and property secure.



For most people, their home is the largest purchase they will make in their life. And yet, many of them do not all understand the importance of protecting their valuable commodity.



To do so properly, BestHomeAlarmSystem.net says it is essential to install a high quality home protection system.



“It is about time to give your family and home the best protection that they deserve. Never take security for granted, nor leave it to chance,” states the site. “Don't wait for some type of disastrous event to protect your family. Select the best home alarm system for your home security today.”



And according to BestHomeAlarmSystem.net, two of the best and most popular home alarm systems are Vivint Security System and Protect America due to their top-notch service, outstanding protection devices and cost-effective pricing.



The home security system available from Protect America protects against home invasion, burglary, fire and other common threats with its 24-hour monitoring and wireless or hard-wired options.



For those people interested in home energy solutions in addition to home security, Vivint Security System features a Vivint Go! Control Panel that allows homeowners to monitor their home security, HVAC, lighting, small appliances, video and more, from anywhere in the world.



