Review Site EssentialKitchenThings.com Now Sponsoring New Blog, NonStick Cookware Alternatives

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Kitchen review website, EssentialKitchenThings.com, is now sponsoring the new blog, NonStick Cookware Alternatives, which promotes the use of healthy nonstick cookware. The new blog provides a wide range of detailed information about the best nonstick cookware currently on the market, including ceramic cookware and enamelware. The site also offers an inside look at the health and environmental dangers posed by traditional Teflon-style nonstick cookware.



With their easy-to-clean surfaces and ability to cook food to perfection, nonstick cookware has become a staple in the majority of American households. But it is important to do the proper research before purchasing nonstick pots and pans as certain brands and types of cookware can release hazardous toxins when heated or chipped.



Traditional Teflon cookware contains PTFE, polytetrafluoroethylene, which when heated to high temperatures breaks down and releases toxic chemicals harmful to both people and animals. However, there is debate among professional chefs and industry experts as to whether the cookware ever gets hot enough to release PFOA.



PFOA, perfluorooctanoic acid, is a carcinogen and an immune system toxicant that is believed to be released when PTFE is heated.



According to the new NonStick Cookware Alternatives blog, nonstick pots and pans free of PTFE and PFOA are the only healthy cookware options.



Additionally, the blog says people need to be cautious about nonstick cookware labeled as “green.”



NonStick Cookware Alternatives states, “If you want safe nonstick cookware, please be careful about so-called green cookware. The word green is often misused. Not everything that is labeled green is actually eco-friendly.”



The blog provides in-depth information about two safe alternatives to Teflon-type cookware. These include enamelware and certain brands of ceramic cookware.



While enamelware was once known to contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium, today it is been greatly improved and is well within the permitted levels as dictated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. NonStick Cookware Alternatives offers a list of enamelware brands made with the highest quality materials. The site also provides a range of the top hard-anodized ceramic cookware available.



For more information about the safest and best nonstick cookware, visit http://nonstickcookwarealternatives.blogspot.com/2012/04/nonstick-cookware.html



About Essential Kitchen Things

The motto of Essential Kitchen Things is "Save Time, Save Money - Enjoy Life" and the use of healthy cookware is essential to the enjoyment of life. The company aims to inform the consumer of the hazards associated with some types of nonstick cookware and to offer healthier alternatives.