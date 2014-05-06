Review Site Finds McAfee as the Best Antivirus Software for Mac, Linux and Window Users

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- TheBestCompanys.com (TBC) Antivirus has reviewed and ranked approximately 20 of the biggest companies in the industry and found McAfee to be the best and most reliable one.



Visitors who sign up with McAfee off of TBC Antivirus will automatically receive a limited-time 50 percent off discount. This brings their product price down to $24.99, which is one of the most affordable in the industry. No other quality company offers a price as low as McAfee on TheBestCompanys.com.



When consumers sign up with McAfee (could change according to product purchased) they will receive:

- A free 30-day trial

- Mobile protection

- Product options for Mac, Linux and Windows users

- High-quality computer security

- All necessary basic antivirus software features

- And more



McAfee currently scores a 9.4 TBC expert score with a user score of 8.8 out of 10, which is the highest user score of all companies reviewed on TheBestCompanys.com Antivirus. McAfee is named TheBestCompanys.com Antivirus #1 Choice Overall 2014 Winner along with the #1 Staff Pick.



With 27 years of experience in the computer protection industry, McAfee has been able to perfect their products. The TBC review team suspects that their longevity in the industry contributes to their perfect grade with the Better Business Bureau.



“I have used McAfee off an on for almost 20 years! Back in 1990’s there weren’t as many antivirus companies, but [McAfee has been] doing it forever,” said TheBestCompanys.com user Jeff. “One time I got an infected file from a friend and when I tried to put in on my PC McAfee caught it and didn’t let the file transfer. Pretty cool!”



TBC not only offers a written version of the McAfee review, but they also include a one-minute full review of McAfee so visitors don’t have to waste any more time trying to find out the good, the bad and the bottom line of the company. Consumers can also refer to the ratings breakdown where they can consume the most important information in a glimpse. TBC is always finding new ways to make complicated industries and products easy for consumers to understand.



Visitors will be able to find an easy-to-understand explanation of some of McAfee features including:

- Tune-up and speed

- AV-test performance

- Customer service

- Several security features



“Best one out there. Over the years I’ve tried just about every one,” said TBC user Cindy. “Most of the others just bog down your computer speed. This protects [your computer] without the slow down.”



About TheBestCompanys.com

TheBestCompanys.com finds, reviews and ranks all computer protection companies in the industry. The TBC Antivirus team analyzes all factors before appropriately ranking them, making it easy for consumers to read and understand. TheBestCompanys.com also allows users and experts to have a voice regarding each company’s antivirus software.



Consumers can more information by visiting TheBestCompanys.com/Antivirus.



Media Contact

Amber Newby

investigate@thebestcompanys.com