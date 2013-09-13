Review Site Uses Social Media in an Effort to Inform Credit Repair Consumers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- BestCreditRepairCompanys.com (BCRC) is not only providing credit repair company reviews, but is also enlisting the help of social media in an effort to provide useful information and tips to consumers looking at purchasing a credit repair service.



“Our goal is to provide consumers with all of the information they need to make a decision when it comes to credit repair services,” Jane Kingsley, Director of Reviews, said. “By using Facebook, Twitter, and Google+, we keep consumers informed about all things credit repair.”



The BCRC Facebook page has nearly 10,500 “likes” and continues to grow. The page includes links to blog posts, helpful tips, credit repair news, and more. Consumers are also able to share posts they find helpful and believe will assist others in their credit repair pursuits.



“We felt it was important four consumers to more easily access the tips and information we include on our site as well as in our blog,” Kingsley explained. “Our Facebook page keeps consumers up-to-date and provides useful information regarding the credit repair industry.”



In addition to the Facebook page, BCRC also has a Twitter account. The purpose of the twitter account is to quickly inform followers regarding the latest credit repair news and changes to the website.



“Twitter is a useful tool for our consumers because they can keep up with the latest news surrounding the credit repair industry,” Kingsley expressed. “Our job is to provide the most accurate news in a timely manner to all consumers.”



More recently, BCRC has launched a Google+ profile with the hopes of broadening their influence and reaching a wider audience.



“We want to help any and every potential credit repair consumer, which means we need to use all of the social media tools that are available to us,” Kingsley said. “We take our job seriously and we sincerely care about the consumer. Making our expert information and the latest news available to a variety of people is a goal of ours.”



BCRC plans to use social media as a way to help more consumers. By providing useful and helpful information regarding the credit repair industry, BCRC hopes to help all potential consumers.



To learn more about BCRC and credit repair, visit bestcreditrepaircompanys.com.