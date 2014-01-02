Review Water Filters Launches to Independently Assess Home Water Filtration Systems

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Tap water is something of an everyday miracle, and yet those responsible for sourcing and supplying the water to not treat the liquid itself with the reverence it deserves. Water flowing to houses throughout America is full of contaminants and chemical additives that individuals would not willingly choose to consume. As a result, more people are looking toward home water filtration systems, and Review Water Filters is a website that has been launched to help address the need for knowledge in this area. They regularly publish water filter reviews and water softener reviews, and has launched with a huge suite of content to establish its initial resource center.



The up to date articles review the very latest water filtration products from major manufacturers, as well as explaining to readers what they should be looking for when reading the reviews and how to make the right buying choices for a home water filtration system.



The website aims to provide the most complete set of resources for those new to water filtration devices to allow them to identify the high quality products from the scams and to understand why certain approaches might be more successful than others. The website plans to update regularly as new products and solutions are developed ensuring consumers are aware of the latest innovations in the industry.



A spokesperson for Review Water Filters explained, “We aim to give independent and trustworthy information to readers that can be used to inform real-life buying decisions. That’s why we have prioritized in our content the nature and popularity of water filtration scams, which seems an unlikely idea at first but is in fact surprisingly common. In our latest publication, we detail the nature of these scams and how to identify and avoid them, as well as recommending trusted suppliers so that our readers can buy with confidence when looking for water purification solutions.”



About Review Water Filters

Review Water Filters is an independently owned and operated website that provides comprehensive and impartial reviews of water filtration products for home water supplies. The blog regularly assesses products from different manufacturers and occasionally brings the latest releases together to deliver a cross comparison. The blog updates regularly with new product news, advice and guidance, and more. For more information, please visit: http://reviewwaterfilters.com/