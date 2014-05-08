Reviewer of Magline Trucks Rate Strong Light Weight Material with High Marks

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Magline, Inc., the innovative lightweight route distribution company, was featured in Industrial Equipment and Tools Review. Lukman Nulhakiem, chemical engineer and blogger, reviewed Magliner Hand Trucks for the blog. According to the review, Magliner released many hand trucks with several options that can be selected to meet distribution supply chain needs. Nulhakiem noted, “There are two kinds of Magliner hand trucks, i.e. convertible hand trucks and nonconvertible hand trucks. Convertible Magliner hand trucks can be used horizontally or vertically when it brings load.”



Magliner hand trucks are made of light-weight aluminum material, but they are strong. Magliner hand trucks weigh only 24 to 27 pounds; as a result it reduces user fatigue. Another benefit is Magliner hand trucks offer several types of wheels depending on the job. Pneumatic, foam, and cushion wheels available.



Nulhakiem added, “Another great feature of Magliner hand trucks is its modular design. With such design, all parts are replaceable. This means that companies have big chance to reduce costs in the long run. It is also no problem if you have to move goods up and down stairs since Magliner hand trucks are equipped with stair climbers.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://chemicalengineeringmagazine.com/magliner-hand-trucks-review/.



Chemical Engineering blog aims to provide industry leaders a free source of engineering in digital format. The magazine offers specific topics in the chemical engineering or chemical industry fields.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209