Reviews of Mind Power Products, Tips About Self-Improvement on New Website, Mindtoolsreview.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Reviews of mind power products and tips on maximizing a person’s full mind power potential is the purpose of a new website, http://MindToolsReview.com/. The new website features articles, advice and product reviews that help people harness the power of their most powerful tool, their mind.



Mark White, the website’s creator and mind power expert, has more than 30 years of experience.



“I have been studying, researching and applying techniques to help people tap into their full potential,” said White. “I hope my website will help people apply the hidden powers of their mind to reach the life they always wanted.”



According to the website, harnessing mind powers will help people have more prosperity, health, peace of mind and happiness. This is because when people increase their mind power, they become smarter at finding solutions to problems. Whenever they are faced with a challenge or struggle in life, they approach them with increased intelligence and improved decision-making techniques.



White gives some basic tips on achieving this potential. He lists some ways to achieve happiness such as dreaming big, training one’s brain, choosing friends wisely, eating healthy and controlling one’s thoughts. He then expounds on each of these topics, offering his insight to readers.



In addition to offering tips and articles on mind powers, White’s website reviews products. The website offers expert input on these products as well as a simple breakdown of the product, customer reviews, bonus materials available, concerns about the product and final verdict on the product’s usefulness and effectiveness.



Some of the products that mindtoolsreview.com evaluates are The Release Technique method emotional freedom package, a technique created fifty years ago by Lester Levenson. It also offers helpful information on the software packages, including a MindZoom and MindMaster subliminal software review.



According to White, people who visit the website can start to improve their health, stress, finances and relationships. He adds that the program can increase people’s focus and motivation.



“Remember, your mind is an untapped resource that requires your care and attention to cultivate it and improve its power,” said White. “You will then start to live a more fulfilled life with purpose and direction.”



About Mind Tools Review

Mind Tools Review is a website that aims to help people reach their optimal potential by sharing articles and tips on mind powers and self improvement as well as product reviews. For more information, please visit http://mindtoolsreview.com/.