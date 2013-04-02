Reviews of WeWood Wooden Watches for Men and Women Now Available at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Some of the best WeWood watches for both men and women have just been reviewed by Articate.com, and are featured in a brand new blog post.



What makes these watches so special is the fact that they are all wooden watches, which may not sound particularly good for the environment, but it actually is because WeWood promise to plant a new tree every time they sell one of their watches.



This article discusses all of the different types of WeWood watches that are available right now in 2013, and includes a photograph of each one to help people find one they like.



It starts off by discussing some of the wooden watches that are designed specifically for men, such as the Date, Voyage, Jupiter and Metis watches, before featuring those designs that are targeted towards women, such as the Odyssey and Moon watches.



A spokesman for Articate.com said:



"I personally have never considered buying a wooden watch before, but after looking at all of the different designs that are available from WeWood, one of the leading makers of wooden watches, I think that I may well consider buying one in the future."



"I love the fact that WeWood plant a new tree every time they sell a watch, and I am also very impressed by the wide variety of different designs and colors that are available, for both men and women."



Anyone that would like to check out all of the different WeWood wooden watches that are available to buy online in 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/04/01/mens-and-womens-wewood-watches-2013/



