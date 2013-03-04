ReviewsVaporizers.com Adds Reviews of Newly Launched Vaporizers, Ploom Pax Retains Top Spot

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- ReviewsVaporizers.com, a website dedicated in providing reviews of various vaporizers, has reviewed newly launched 2013 vaporizers. However none of these vaporizers has had an impact on last year’s leading vaporizer the Ploom Pax. The company informed that despite the fact that last year’s vaporizers are still considered as the best so far this year there are many innovative vaporizers which could be a sneak peek of new designs to come later in 2013.



The media spokesperson of ReviewsVaporizers.com quoted on the latest products and what to expect in the future, “2012 was a breakout year for vaporizers and electronic cigarettes. It seems the general public is slowly making the transition to electronic smoking devices. We have seen many a times that establishing a brand new industry takes time. However the vaporizers and electronic cigarettes industry has already proved profitable to many companies and a lot more consumers are expected in the upcoming years. So far we have seen many innovative designs such as the Hammer Vaporizer by Head Tools whose review is now available on our site. Despite new designs and some additional introductions to the vaping technology Pax vaporizer by Ploom still remains the best vaporizer in our Top 10 list. Since it is just the beginning of the year it is very hard to say if another product will take top honors. But one thing is for sure 2013 will bring about many new vaporizers due to the previous year’s success.”



The company informed that there will be many new entrants to the industry who will try to establish themselves by introducing one of kind vaporizers. Reviews Vaporizers Inc further added that it will provide vaporizer reviews of all newly released products and are themselves anxious to see what will hit the stores.



ReviewVaporizers.com along with vaporizerweb.com has become premier vaporizer reviews provider. The company stated that their critics are enthusiastic about vaporizers and are always on top of any news of product release. The involvement of users of the vaporizers has also been appreciated by the visitors of the site who commend both the availability of first hand experiences and a professional analysis of the vaporizers.



According to the company, so far Pax by Ploom and the Digit Volcano are the two most popular vaporizers amongst the users. The Digit Volcano vaporizer review and the Ploom Pax vaporizer review can be both viewed on the company’s website. The current Top 10 vaporizers list is also published on the website and is updated regularly based on ratings.



