reVIRTUE: A Promising New Platform launches Indiegogo Campaign!

reVIRTUE has proudly announced the launch of its game-changing digital platform for creative individuals worldwide. Founded by Hildward Werleman, the emerging new platform will offer career certainty and freedom like never before. Moreover, it offers an AI-based smart profile match system to help creative professionals and freelancers to easily find what is best for them. The app also offers an in-app valuation system to ensure accountability between a user and their employer. To introduce this project to the world, the creators of this project have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are raising 85.000 euros for the development of this cutting-edge platform that will transform the creative industry from the inside out." Said Hildward Werleman, the Founder of reVIRTUE, while introducing this project to the Indiegogo community. All funds raised through this Indiegogo campaign will play a major role in the app development, and everyone is being welcomed to become a part of this amazing revolution by making generous pledges and donations. A high focus is being put on making reVIRTUE a community backed platform to inspire ownership and let community members be a part of the journey by investing in their futures. "Because we are all on the same boat, we need better systems. This is our chance to build the future we all deserve, because nobody else will!"



The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/creatives-lets-build-the-future-we-all-deserve and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 85,000 and the creators of this app are offering several great perks as a reward for the backing community. Furthermore, more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.



About reVIRTUE

With an aim to create creative freedom and financial independence for recently graduated creatives, aspiring creatives and people who have simply given up on their dreams, reVIRTUE is emerging as a game-changing new digital platform founded by Hildward Werleman and his talented team. The new digital platform will disrupt the creative industry to eradicate career inequality and income vulnerability, and it is currently being crowdfunded on Indiegogo to raise funds and support for the app development. Every contribution brings us one step closer to a creative industry that is resilient by design and distributive by default.



Contact:



Contact Person: Hildward Werleman

Company: reVIRTUE

City: Copenhagen

Country: Denmark

Phone: +4531535035

Email: hildward@revirtue.ai

Website: www.revirtue.ai