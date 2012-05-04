The DEATH of Revision Guides..... Revision App Is Disrupting UK Education

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Delivering over 70,000 revision sessions Revision App is currently one of the most popular educational app in the UK market. The app is designed as a multi-purpose educational guide for students of various levels. Does this spell the end for traditional revision guides?



In line with the prevalent move towards mobile, the Revision App allows students to revise their work anywhere, regardless of whether they are at home or are on the move. It seems as if there is no need to travel to your local bookstore; just a few taps on your iPhone and you’re ready to learn.



Revision App takes a new stand on mobile education, providing an all in one solution. It comes pre-installed with flash cards designed for University, A-Level, GCSE, and SAT students. Covered subjects include, Business Studies, Maths, English Literature, Economics and Physics.



A co-founder of Revision App explains, “Our aim is not just to provide a generic collection of revision notes. We want to be able to help every student by catering to his individual needs. Thus, we offer millions of revision notes aside from the ones already installed on the app.”



“Users who wish to avail of the additional flash cards available within the app can simply download the flash cards they need with a single touch of a button,” he adds.



Helping a student revise every 30 seconds, Revision App seems to be quickly positioning itself as a market leader in the education sector.



The Revision App is available for iPhone and iPad, and is currently available in the UK, in the USA, Canada and in several other countries. It is available from the Revision App website at http://www.revisionapp.co.uk/get-revision-app or from iTunes under the Education category.