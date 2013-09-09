Revisiting a Piece of American History

Norcross, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The US, as a country, has had a long and colorful history. That being the case, it should be no surprise to anyone that there are a number of cities and places in the US that have changed hands from one generation to the next. One city that has been a chartered town since the 19th century is Norcross. Don’t let this fool you, however, as Norcross has a history that is much older than that.



Norcross is considered to be Gwinnett County’s second oldest city. It sits along the eastern continental divide, which was once considered to be a travel route of the Creek and Cherokee Indians. During the 19th century, two forts were put in place – the Fort Daniel and the Peachtree Fort. It was also during this time that Norcross experienced rapid growth. This, unfortunately, has had a negative impact on the surrounding towns of Pinckneyville and Flint Hill, which once had benefitted greatly from the stagecoach route of Norcross.



Norcross, however, is much more than history. A quick visit to this town would bring visitors to such sites as the Gwinnett Arena, the Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia, the Forum, the Stone Mountain, and the PIckneyville Park and Recreation, to name a few.



If you would like to make the most of everything that Norcross, as well as nearby areas, has offer, all you have to do is book yourself in any of the hotels in Norcross Atlanta. One hotel that tends to stand out from the rest is the Days Inn and Suites Norcross. Guests to this hotel can enjoy such amenities as high speed Internet access in public areas as well as in the business center, use of hot tub indoor, indoor pool, and heated pool.



To book a room for your visit to Norcross, or just to know more about Days Inn and Suites Norcross, simply visit http://www.indembsudan.com/44593/28.htm .



For Media Contact:

Days Inn and Suites Norcross Atlanta NE Peachtree

5385 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Ind

Norcross, GA 30092 US

Phone: 1-770-416-9021

http://www.indembsudan.com/44593/28.htm