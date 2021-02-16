Revisiting the QuickBooks TLG File After Corruption

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- The QuickBooks TLG or Transaction Log File acts as one of the file types that contains the duplicate files of the .QBW file.



When transactions are updated in the QuickBooks company file and then saved, these modifications get stored in the TLG file – which sometimes causes this file to grow rapidly beyond the QBW file.



The TLG file is seen as a great advantage when it comes to data restoration. If the company file gets damaged or erased, the TLG files can be replaced in conjunction with the active backup. This is done to restore the transactions that we entered during the backup. This is one of the most useful methods to recover your QuickBooks company file data and is a procedure commonly used when data corruption makes a company file irreparable.



Every bit of information related to each transaction processed is recorded within the transaction log to help insure recovery. The quantity of data recorded for a single transaction will depend on the number of indexes it contains, the amount of the data changed, and the number of pages that must be allocated.



Performing a manual backup on a QuickBooks file regularly is always the recommended procedure, E-Tech's John Rocha said. He added that not using the actual backup process in QuickBooks can lead to trouble with your data file down the road – the reason being the TLG.



Many times, users find themselves having deleted a current file from their hard drive. "If you find yourself in a situation where you've lost your main QBW file, you can still use a current TLG file and using it to update an old backup and bring the data up to current." Rocha said.



QuickBooks Repair Pro's data repair services will merge the old backup and a current TLG file, giving you a complete, current data file. "The TLG file has to be current, intact, and have a create date that goes beyond the date of your old backup," Rocha said. The QuickBooks TLG Recovery Service is a service that replay the contents of the Transactional Log File (TLG) into an older backup (QBB or QBM) or copy (QBW) of the data file to recover all missing data.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



