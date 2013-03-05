Revitol Brings All-Natural Skin Care Products for Every Skin Type

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Established in 2002, Revitol brings to its customers a promising range of skin care items. Based in Burbank, California, the company boasts of its products to be made with harmless, skin friendly ingredients. Ranging from creams for hair removal, dark circles, scar lightening and reducing stretch marks, the company has successfully manufactured a brand that is trusted by women all around the world.



Revitol Natural Skin Care Products



Revitol does not claim to create beauty, rather it helps maintain healthy skin and prevents it from being damaged further. This is apparent from the line of products that the brand has to offer. It has specially formulated products for the treatment of acne, skin discoloration, scarring, appearance of stretchmarks and the hassle of hair removal.



It doesn't matter what type of skin is to be treated. The products are suitable and manufactured keeping in mind the needs of individual skin types, especially for scarred and damaged skin. The most successful product in the Revitol skin care range is the Cellulite Solution which tightens the skin thanks to its natural ingredients including retinol, coffee, algae, capsicum and green tea extracts to help reduce the appearance of cellulite. The Cellulite Solution is the answer to every woman's prayer, who craves to have soft and supple skin.



Revitol Anti Aging Products



With the process of aging, the formation of squalene oil in the body is reduced and as a result, fine lines and wrinkles start to form. Stretch Mark Prevention is another in-demand product which uses Squalene Oil, Vitamin E and Grapefruit seed extract to help prevent and reduce stretchmarks. Squalene Oil is a natural oil found in olives which helps in improving elasticity of the skin.



One great thing about these products is that there are no fake or over-exaggerated claims unlike other brands. The Skin Brightening product from the facial treatment product line is one such example. Instead of claiming to drastically change skin tone, it has a gradual impact on brightening skin and removing traces of blemishes, dark spots and discoloration.



Whether a person has oily, dry or combination skin, these products are effective and will produce outstanding results upon regular use.



About Revitol

Revitol was founded in 2002 and is a trusted name in Health and Beauty. Revitol is a proud member of the Natural Products Association and are dedicated to providing safe and effective products that help people supplement their lives.



