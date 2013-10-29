Revitol Eye Cream Put to the Test in Video Release by EyeCreamAdvisor.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Revitol Eye Cream claims to reduce dark circles, bags under the eyes and wrinkles around the eyes. Does it really work? Eye Cream Advisor answers that question with a four week results review video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKHh7BDqqIM



The highly detailed Revitol Eye Cream review begins with some tips on how to apply eye cream and a detailed description of the feel and look of the approximately $40 cream. Beauty consultant Melanie Henson from Eye Cream Advisor, uses the cream for four weeks and updates viewers on the results in her seven minute video review.



“While plastic surgery usually can be helpful for diminishing the appearance of fine lines, crow’s feet and wrinkles around your eyes, it can’t do much for bags or dark circles,” Melanie points out on her website review. Eye bags and dark circles are not specifically age-related, and therefore are not really helped with plastic surgery the website continues to explain.



Instead, dark circles and puffy bags are more likely to be caused by allergies, heredity, dermatitis, lack of sleep, fluid retention, and sleep position. Many women turn to a beauty cream such as Revitol Eye Cream to combat these beauty issues. Active ingredients found in the cream such as, Bisabolol, Niacinamide, Fraxinus excelsior bark extract, Capric Triglyceride N-Hydroxysuccinimide and Chrysin are said to combat puffiness, water retention, inflammation and skin pigmentation.



Melanie invites readers to see results for themselves for this anti-wrinkle cream in her latest video review of Revitol Eye Cream. Readers can also find out more about the ingredients and methodology behind this mid-range priced beauty product.



Reviews from other users bring a more well-rounded perspective to using this eye cream. Melanie mentions several reviews like the following, “A review from a user on YouTube says that the results are amazing. She compares it favorably to Estee Lauder products, saying it is half the price and works better to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and helps to get rid of puffy under eye bags within a minute or so after application.”



Offering well-rounded and honest reviews of eye creams is the purpose of Eyecreamadvisor.com. Readers can find reviews, research, and testimonials on a variety of eye cream products ranging from pricey to affordable at this website dedicated to improving the beauty of one of the face’s most stunning features.



About Eye Cream Advisor

Eye Cream Advisor, a California-based website, is devoted to honest and extensive reviews of various popular eye creams and serums on the market. The site also has a growing library of how to articles and videos, such as spotlights on certain ingredients in creams, beauty regime and anti-aging tips, and home remedies. The site is owned and operated by beauty consultant Melanie Henson. For more information, visit http://eyecreamadvisor.com/