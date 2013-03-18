Revitol Rosacea Cream Review - Does It Really Cure Rosacea

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Talking about make up, women love a cherry red glow to their blush-applied cheeks. Unfortunately for Rosacea patients, it could be the cause of many sleepless nights. Thanks to the advanced world of cosmetic research and cutting edge technology, the renowned brand of Revitol comes to the rescue of all such sufferers with its amazing Revitol Rosacea Cream.



What people need to understand is that Rosacea is not a phase of passing through a bad week of red patchy skin. It is a chronic inflammatory skin condition which can become painful to tackle at times, and mostly occurs in the adult population or teenagers who have attained puberty. It's actual cause is still a topic of heated debate among researchers and skin specialists. The most valid arguments given for the cause of Rosacea are inherited from family, caused by inflammatory blood vessels near the skin's surface, external environmental factors etc.



How to Treat Rosacea



Dieticians and even dermatologists believe that some foods and situations may aggravate the Rosacea and it is better to avoid their intake. These include spicy food, hot foods or beverages, persistent feelings of stress, anger and embarrassment, sun light, extreme temperatures, hot baths or saunas and corticosteroids among others.



The symptoms include rash like redness in patches all over the skin, red pustules or pus filled boils on the nose, chin, lips and sometimes going as far as the eyelids to give a peeling look or blotched skin. Some people may experience acne like symptoms such as oily skin as well. This is why it is difficult to determine whether a person has contracted Rosacea and may instead be accidentally treated for eczema or acne. If left untreated, Rosacea tends to worsen with time.



Revitol introduces its effective treatment of Rosacea in the form of a topical cream to be applied to the affected areas at least once every day. The cream is easily absorbed into the facial skin pores and helps to tackle the problem with its anti inflammatory ingredients. Collagen boosters in the cream make skin soft and supple while bacteria fighting nutrients combine with the power of oil regulators to control the sebum as well as rid the skin of dead cells simultaneously. Customers from more than 200 locations around the globe are singing accolades of this new found boon for the sufferers of an unbearable skin condition that they are looking forward to make a thing of the past.



About Revitol

Revitol was founded in 2002 and is a trusted name in Health and Beauty. They are a proud member of the Natural Products Association and are dedicated to providing safe and effective products that help people supplement their lives.



Click Here to Visit Revitol Rosacea Cream Official Website