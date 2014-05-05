Revitol Scar Cream Reduces the Appearance of Unsightly Scars: Available in Philippines

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Revitol scar cream has made its way in the Philippines as well. The company announced the introduction of the product in the market of Philippines last week. The cream getting worldwide attention and positive reviews for treating skin problems.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the Revitol Scar Cream Philippines said, “Yes now our product is available for people in Philippines too. We have got so many positive reviews for our scar cream that we thought to make it available all over the world. We are now in Philippines and aim to provide people the best cream to remove their scars and take care of other skin problems.” He further added, “We have plan to present Revitol scar cream in many other countries too in times to come.”



Revitol Scar Cream helps in removing the bruises, scars, acne scars, gashes, scars from cuts and surgery. According to the sources the product is prepared with all natural ingredients and has a number of effective essences such as Hydroquinone that helps in lightening the skin and decreasing pigmentation, Retinol - helpful in rejuvenating the skin by reducing acne scars and Copper Peptide that is helpful for increasing the healing process and reducing scars on skin. It has no side effects and users do not need prescription of the doctor to use the same.



Users just need to apply the cream on the affected area and the scars vanish within a few weeks. Regular use of the product helps users achieve better results. Revitol Scar Cream efficiently removes all kinds of skin blemishes and scars. The product is available at affordable prices.



When contacted, Pam, one of the users of Revitol Scar Cream said, “I have tried a number of remedies, treatment, over-the-store sprays etc to try to reduce my scarring, but none of them worked. Revitol Scar Cream is the only one, which has shown some difference.”



About Revitol Scar Cream

Revitol Scar Cream is a famous cream that is produced by Revitol, a famous skin care products manufacturer.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Susan L. Lee

Contact Number: 347-297-0546

Email : admin@revitolscarcreamphilippines

Website: http://www.revitolscarcreamphilippines.com/



Address:

591 My Drive

New York, NY 10011



