Revitol Skin Brightener Cream Gives a Beautiful and Glowing Complexion

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Beauty products for women are not only costly but also very harmful for the skin. Chemicals used in most of the cosmetics are very harmful for the skin in the long run, although, they might produce satisfying results for a short period of time. Revitol Skin Brightener Cream is a revolutionary skin toning and a complexion enhancing cream that is made with 100 percent natural ingredients and is free from any kind of synthetic compounds or chemicals. It gives the skin a natural glow and makes the skin healthier, softer and shinier. It is one of the most effective beauty creams to date and is equally effective in smaller and larger periods of time. It is completely free of side effects and is equally effective for all types of skin.



Revitol skin brightener cream contains herbs, essences and extracts of fruits and plants vital for a healthy skin. They are the nature’s gift to mankind. The major ingredients of Revitol are: Arbutin which is an extremely effective skin brightener and an antioxidant, and helps remove impurities from the blood, giving a fresher supply of blood to whole body. Arbutin also helps give skin a better complexion and an overall tone. Shea Butter which is a natural skin moisturizer; helps tighten the skin. Allantonin helps in healing the damaged part of skin and marks left behind after a pimple or an injury. Lumi skin as the name suggests helps the skin maintain a brighter complexion. It is obtained from the tree barks of Chilean. It is known to produce dramatic results and controls melanin in the body which is responsible for darker complexions.



Squalene is a natural antioxidant found in the skin, by fighting radicals that are harmful for the skin it keeps the skin from aging and being damaged. Evening Pimrose Oil is extracted from the seeds of Pimrose plant that grows in parts of North America, Europe and Asia. Evening Pimrose Oil has a vast history of being used as a natural medicine for stomach ache, hemorrhoids, sore throat and bruises. It is known to limit the effects of aging and maintains the healthy texture of skin. Grapefruit Extract prevents and kind of skin infections. Vitamin A, C and E are vital for healthy skin and eliminate wrinkles and help keep the skin healthy and shiny.



Revitol is completely free of side effects and is guaranteed to show immediate results. It has tens of thousands of satisfied customers all over the world which attest to the quality and efficiency of Revitol.



About Revitol

It is a website related to the marketing of a beauty cream called Revitol. The cream is made of natural ingredients and the company offers 2 free tubes for a limited period of time.



