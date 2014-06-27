Revitol Stretch Mark Cream Xtra Releases Important New Review

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Revitol Stretch Mark Cream Xtra, an Internet destination for those suffering from stretch marks, announced the release of a thorough, objective new review of the Revitol over-the-counter stretch-mark treatment. The site, which began with a focus on a single product but has since evolved into a more general resource, seeks to give those looking to reduce the appearance of stretch marks all of the information they need to make effective, safe decisions. The latest review is the most comprehensive and unbiased concerning the popular Revitol product available anywhere and will therefore be of great interest to many people with stretch marks.



"For many women and quite a few men, as well, stretch marks are an embarrassing, difficult fact of life," site operator Serena Malfi said, "and marketers and pitchmen have often preyed on their desperation and uncertainty. We're committed to helping those in this boat learn the truth about the issue and the many ways of trying to address it." Stretch marks in human subjects result from the skin being insufficiently elastic to keep up with rapid changes in the underlying body structure. Pregnancy is an especially common cause of the symptom, although rapid weight gain or muscular development of other sorts can have the same effect.



Some of the most aggressive approaches to remedying the issue come with relatively high levels of risk and expense. Skin peeling and laser treatments are two of the most common of these, but often prove ineffective despite their cost and unpleasant side effects. A variety of home remedies have been proposed, but few of these have any scientific basis or established record of success. In addition, ad-hoc remedies of this sort can be inconvenient and uncomfortable to apply, especially considering that few who make use of them have any sort of medical background.



"There is no 100% guaranteed way to get rid of stretch marks," Malfi continued, "and we're determined to help our visitors acquire a realistic outlook on the subject. Still, Revitol has proven to be useful and effective for many, as our new review points out." With a low price tag compared to therapeutic alternatives, as well as an application regimen which many people find convenient, the Revitol cream has attracted a high degree of attention from those looking to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, with some dubbing it the best stretch mark cream of all. Revitol Stretch Mark Cream Xtra's newly released review of the product delves into the product's strengths and weaknesses, pointing out some interesting facts and possible stretch mark cream side effects which many potential users have previously been unaware of.



"The important thing for us is that people suffering from stretch marks are empowered to take control of the problem," Malfi concluded, "and dispassionate analysis of the sort we provide in our new review is a key means of enabling that." People wondering how to get rid of stretch marks often labor under a twin burden of lacking reliable information and feeling ashamed of the problem itself. In a market filled with overly hyped marketing talk and impossible promises, an in-depth analysis like that recently released by Revitol Stretch Mark Cream Xtra can help to break this unproductive cycle.



