Revive Backpacks Offers Special Designs for the Fashionable Student

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Revive® Backpacks operating as Revive Brand Co. was founded by college entrepreneurs and is becoming a huge brand in Las Vegas.



“Revive Backpacks was started to fill a void in the market and offers students cool items such as backpacks and snapback hats in the hottest prints and patterns,” said Jonathan Santos CEO of the brand.



Revive has begun to roll out multiple style bags and accessories that are designed to make the consumer stand out from the crowd. Their newest product releases are the Camouflage Backpacks and snakeskin snapbacks. The designs have been a huge hit with the college student and they continue to sell online for a limited time. They also frequently update their styles so you can be sure they have something for everyone. You can view the updated selection for yourself at: www.revivebackpacks.com



Revive also offers its corporate customers the service of designing and manufacturing products which are made in the USA, for special events such as backpack drives and back to school fairs. “Having our business located in Las Vegas allows for the customer to reach us directly with any questions and our turnaround times are fairly quick,” said Cesar Santos who is the Director of Logistics and Product Development.



Revive attends events around the city to stay in contact with anyone wanting to connect face to face. They can be found at events such as the Tuesday Blend Project at the Hard Rock Café on the Strip every first Tuesday of the month and First Friday which occurs in Down Town Las Vegas. They are looking to expand their presence throughout the nation so you can expect to see them host their own gatherings very soon.



About ReviveBackpacks.com

Revive is a fresh twist to the backpack industry that offers products for sale through their online ecommerce platform. They carry the hottest selection of backpacks for college students. Consumers can purchase directly off the site or contact the owners if they have a special request. Representatives are available Monday through Sunday from 8am-11pm to answer any questions.



Contact the owners of Revive through your preferred method:



Email: info@revivebackpacks.com

Las Vegas, Nevada.

Website: www.revivebackpacks.com

Phone Number: 702-482-7622