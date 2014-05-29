Scarsdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The goal: get back into shape. The solution – NY Sports and Spinal Physical Therapy’s Kinesiotaping Therapy



NY Sports and Spinal's “human movement” programs uniquely aids in the rehabilitation, human motor performance, ergonomics, and occupational health and safety needs. Their fully-equipped, sophisticated and friendly atmosphere gyms are conducive for comprehensive and customized gym exercise programs designed by and under the supervision of their full-time Kinesiologists. NY Sports and Spinal’s boasts Kinesiotaping as one of their therapies offering an array of therapeutic benefits.



Here are the benefits of Kinesiotaping:



Relief or pain through physical and neurological mechanisms. The main purpose of Kinesiotaping is to relieve the weight on pain receptors under the skin through its lifting action. The sensory prompt of nerve strands affect the unceasing pain. Kinesiotaping is helpful in relieving pain that continues after healing of an injury or for an uncontrollable pain caused by an injury.



Kinesiotaping helps in the removal of fluids and other matters that are felt in the injured area as a result of the enhanced pressure on the lymphatic drainage channels. People with lymphoedema benefit greatly from Kinesiotaping, apart from those who are injured due to sports and other inflammatory conditions.



People with injured muscles, or those who usually experience spasms and cramps need Kinesiotaping as it improves the circulation of the working muscles. Such method helps in delivering oxygen and nutrients at the cellular level and removes waste products as well.



Overused muscles recover from Kinesiotaping. This is because the lactic acid which is the by product of fatigued and overused muscles which halts the ability to exercise or causes pain when one is exercising is being removed thru Kinesiotaping.



A person with weak or injured muscle of joint benefit from Kinesiotaping because of its exceptional flexible properties.



Kinesiotaping provides support to areas that are critical in performing exercises and that are prone to be targets of neurological or muscular disorders as a result of muscle tone or loss of strength. In fact, therapeutic exercises are performed more effectively with the help of Kinesiotaping. It also helps in improving neurological muscle activation. People with hypotonia or those with poor muscle tone and with limited ability to move such us sitting up and crawling should be introduced to Kinesiotaping for their recovery.



With Kinesiotaping, inflammation of the injured structures are being relieved without the need of compromising a strong array of motion. Athletes who experience severe cases of injuries can take advantage of Kinesiotaping to continue with their training once their injuries have been healed.



Whether one requires rehabilitation of an injury or require a fitness training program, NY Sports and Spinal ‘s exceptionally knowledgeable and dedicated staff will create and supervise individual programs in helping its patients to achieve their goals. They actively take part in the progression of their patients’ exercise therapy. This direct approach ensures that the custom-designed exercises they provide to their patients are executed safely, correctly, and to full benefit.



Whether one’s goal is to rehabilitate his health, enhance the quality of life, or hone the athletic ability, NY Sports and Spinal is definitely here - to get its patients back into shape, to revive the healthy and youthful individuals!



About NY Sports and Spinal Physical Therapy

Owned and operated by Karn Santikul, DPT, COMT, CSCS, NYSSPT is an outpatient, private practice located in Scarsdale and upper east side of Manhattan. They focus on manual therapies and sports-specific rehabilitation. Their goal is to provide patients with the best care and latest treatments, from the most up-to-date techniques of the industry with the best Physical Therapists delivering it. Their treatments include hands-on manual therapy from joint mobilizations, soft tissue mobilizations, myofascial release, Graston technique, and Kinesio Taping. NYSSPT think this is the best way for their customer to heal as quickly and safely as possible.



New York Sports and Spinal Physical Therapy emphasizes on the hands-on approach consisting of manual therapy such as trigger point release, myofascial therapy, mobilizations, Graston technique, expert guidance and individualized exercises that are necessary for the patron’s recovery. The different physical therapy modalities such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, moist heat, are only a small portion of the physical therapy care a patient receives in their offices. Their patients receive individualized one-on-one sessions. They provide the best care so patrons can get back to living life to the fullest.