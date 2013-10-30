Revive: The New Breakthrough for Vibrant Health from Dr. Naturel

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- A glowing and healthy skin is said to be a clear indication of a healthy lifestyle. Proper diet, and emotional and physical stress play an important role in determining the quality of human skin. The consumption and use of the right health supplements and skincare products may give good results by creating a healthy looking skin.



Dr. Naturel, the well-known manufacturer of skincare products, has now introduced to the world a revolutionary Anti-Aging Skin Renewal supplement called Revive. Dr. Naturel guarantees that anyone using this supplement is ensured 100% positive results within a short period of time itself.



One of the customers of Revive says, “I used to struggle with dry skin on my hands and face I’m thrilled to experience a visible difference in my skin being so moisturized without the use of lotions thanks to Revive. My face looks and feels so fresh.” Follow the link http://drnaturel.com/ to read more testimonials.



Revive has been called the Gluten free Rice Phytoceramides Supplement that has been proven clinically to reduce wrinkle lines and to moisturize skin in a natural way. Revive’s specific ceramide compounds help in reducing skin roughness and dryness. People who are looking to purchase a safe and effective anti-aging agent can rely on Revive from Dr. Naturel.



Users can easily retain skin moisture, and as a result, the skin will look younger and healthier for a long period of time. Dr. Naturel strictly adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices or GMP; therefore customers are guaranteed natural and pure supplement products.



The website says, “Revive by Dr. Naturel is a new concept in beauty. This all-natural rice-based ingredient strengthens your cells and allows your skin to retain more moisture, naturally where you need it.”



Revive is made of Phytoceramides, which come from plants like sweet potatoes, wheat and rice. In addition, this natural supplement also comprises Vitamin A, E, C and D, which boost the overall strength of the body. A number of users of Revive have experienced a better immune system.



The specifically formulated ingredients of Revive appear to deliver effective results to users. Those who are interested in purchasing this natural supplement for healthy skin can visit the Naturel website.



To get more information about Revive, see http://drnaturel.com



About Dr. Naturel

Dr. Naturel is committed to providing premium quality natural health and skincare supplements to customers, without the threat of any harmful side effects. All the products from Dr. Naturel are manufactured strictly under facilities approved by FDA.



Media Contact

Dr. Naturel

Contact: Ann Parker

Address: 9450 SW Gemini Dr

Unit 43572, Beaverton, Oregon

Tel: 970087105

URL: http://drnaturel.com